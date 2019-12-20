34th Annual “Chain of Checks” kicks off in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The 34th Annual “Chain of Checks” hosted by WINC-FM and sponsored by various companies and organizations in Winchester, kicked off Thursday and continues Friday, hoping to raise funds.

This year the “Chain of Checks” theme is “Headed home: A journey out of homelessness” and the campaign will raise funds for the Winchester Rescue Mission and the Evans Home for Children.

According to WINC-FM, 80% of the Winchester Rescue Mission’s residents are dealing with mental health issues, “If we can get to the root of the depression and to achieve the life they dream of, that addresses the basis of the homelessness” Brady Lee, the host of WINC-FM, said.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 19-20, the community can phone in their support during the WINC-FM’s Radiothon (540-662-9462 or 800-662-9462).

Viewers can also make a donation at www.winc.fm or head to the WINC-FM studio location (520 North Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, Va) to drop off the Donation.

With various sponsors such as The Bowman-Shoemaker Companies, Tri-State Nissan, White House Foods and Bill and Lois Reynolds, they can match the donation if the community can raise at least $20,000 before 7 p.m. this Friday.

The fundraising will continue until December 31.