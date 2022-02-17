34-year-old man shot by police in Fairfax County identified and served warrants

LORTON, Va. (WDVM) — Police arrested and served a 34-year-old man outstanding warrants after he brandished a carbine-style rifle, leading to an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday.

Michael Vaughn, 34, was arrested for two outstanding warrants for failure to appear and a probation violation on Feb. 16.

Officers received calls to the 8300 black of Fitt Court in Lorton on Feb. 15 for a report of a suspicious van parked in a residential neighborhood for at least the past 24 hours.

Two officers arrived on the scene to find a red 2008 Kia Sedona around 8:12 a.m. The first began knocking on windows but didn’t receive an indication that there was anyone inside. The second officer arrived on the scene as back up. The officers determined the North Carolina license plate of the van was reported stolen in South Carolina, thus calling a tow truck for the stolen vehicle.

Officers were able to get in touch with the owner of the van by locating the Virginia License plate in the rear cargo area. The tow truck driver arrived and opened the driver’s door. Then, one of the officers opened the rear doors revealing Michael Vaughn, holding a carbine-style rifle. The officers and tow truck driver took cover. Meanwhile, police instructed Vaughn several times but he did not comply. One officer fired at Vaughn, striking him twice in the upper body. Officers then started rendering aid immediately until EMS arrived.

Vaughn was taken to a local hospital where his injuries were determined to be non life-threatning, and one officer was also taken to the hospital for injuries considered non life-threatening.

Vaughn’s rifle was loaded with two additional magazines. Police also found a replica pistol on Vaughn.

Once he is released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Adult Detention Center.

These warrants stem from previous charges of possession of a firearm while in possession of certain substances and selling a schedule I/II drug that occurred on March 18, 2021. When Vaughn violated his probation, a warrant was issued on Sept.2, 2021. A second warrant was issued on Sept. 22, 2021 when Vaughn failed to appear in court on the original charges. Fairfax County Police Department

The officer involved in the shooting is a 2-year-veteran who works for the Franconia Police District Station. The officer has been placed on restricted duty until further outcome from the administrative investigation by the police department’s Internal Affairs Bureau.

The name of the officer will be released within 10 days.

