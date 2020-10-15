$300 extra weekly benefits for unemployed Virginians delayed — again

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Unemployed Virginians have to wait a few more days to get their weekly benefits, the Virginia Employment Commission said Thursday.

The commission cited Monday’s bank holiday and Tuesday’s statewide system outage for the delay. This is also going to delay the $300 extra weekly benefits that Virginians were supposed to receive by October 15.

VEC Spokeswoman Joyce Fogg told 8News benefit payments are being released today and should go into accounts anytime from today to the next few days.