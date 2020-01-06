Alexandria pedestrian struck on Yoakum Parkway, in serious condition

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The 300 block of Yoakum Parkway is closed up to Stevenson Avenue in both directions due to a serious traffic crash, the Alexandria Police Department said Monday around 5 p.m.

According to Lt. Courtney Ballantine with the Alexandria Police Department, a pedestrian was struck by a car and is at the hospital in serious condition. The driver remained on the scene. The pedestrian was only identified as a man.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.