30 suspects arrested in “Operation Covid Crackdown” to find sexual predators

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Thirty suspects have been arrested by Fairfax County Police in a sting called Operation Covid Crackdown, which aims to identify and catch sexual predators who are using online platforms to exploit children.

Sergeant Scott Reynolds said “Offenders use online platforms to initiate explicit conversations and solicit sex from police officers who were posing as children.”

According to Reynolds, when a location was arranged by the suspects, detectives arrived to take them into custody.

“The men all ranged from 20-74 years old, and were charged with a combined 68 felonies,” said Reynolds.

Due to Governor Northam’s Stay at Home orders during this critical time, officials said distance learning has increased children’s online presence.

Jeff David, Fairfax County School Parent said “Kids are on devices all the time, and it creates am environment where child predators have a lot of targets they can go after, so it’s something we absolutely have to be strongly paying attention to.”

David said he talks with his children about how people can disguise themselves on the internet. He and his wife have put blocks on their electronic devices to prevent their children from doing certain things and talking to certain people.

“Two of our three kids are in Scouts, and every year in scouts there’s a required education program they have to go through where we teach them about online safety, and understanding that the person their talking to may not be a boy, a girl, an adult, a child, whatever they pretend to be” said David.

Officials continue to urge parents to monitor activities their children are engaging in online.

Row 1 from left to right:

Cesar Vales II, 29, of Manassas, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Halmar Lizama Henriquez, 26, of no fixed address, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Juan Moreno Colindres, 65, of Maryland, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Moises Aguilar Cano, 36, of Manassas, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Renzo Portal, 26, of Centreville, charged with solicitation of a minor and soliciting a minor for prostitution Zachary Kearns, 31, of Oakton, charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

Row 2 from left to right

Carlos Deras Lopez, 30, of Alexandria, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Franklin Galvez, 25, of Maryland, charged with solicitation of a minor and soliciting a minor for prostitution Jose Argueta Amaya, 32, of West Virginia, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Mohamed Mansaray, 23, of Alexandria, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Pedro Gonzalez, 50, of Fairfax, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Yuson Joshi, 27, of Woodbridge, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

Row 3 from left to right:

Carlos Giron-Reyes, 22, of Woodbridge, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Eric Womack, 36, of Washinton D.C., charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Jean Pardo Pesantes, 22, of Maryland, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Jose Mejia Carabantes, 36, of Fairfax, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Nelson Sosa Grande, 38, of Fairfax, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Xavier Jackson, 24, of Springfield, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

Row 4 from left to right:

Alfonso Diaz-Martinez, 36, of Sterling, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Concepcion Gonzalez, 38, of Reston, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Japher Flores Arriaza, 20, of Fairfax, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Kumar Bhandari, 37, of Annandale, was charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Nelson Diaz Ramos, 32, of Annandale, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties Tod Rehm, 74, of Fairfax, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties

Row 5 from left to right: