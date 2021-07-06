3-year-old boy dead after early morning shooting in Halifax, State Police say

HALIFAX, Va. (WFXR) — An early morning shooting that led to the death of a toddler in Halifax County is currently under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, authorities say members of the Town of Halifax Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 5100 block of Halifax Road.

According to Virginia State Police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a 3-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound. The child was then transported to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injury.

The toddler’s remains are reportedly being brought to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

Police say they recovered a handgun at the scene of the shooting. However, none of the three adults nor the additional juvenile inside the residence at the time of the shooting sustained any injuries.

At this stage of the investigation, the shooting appears to be accidental in nature, according to authorities.

No charges have been placed, but officials say the investigation is still ongoing at this time, in consultation with the Halifax County Commonwealth’s Attorney.