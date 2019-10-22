3 Woodbridge teenagers charged with robbery

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Three teenagers were charged with robbery after a food delivery man reported to Prince William County police that he was robbed in the 2900 block of Madeira Ct in Woodbridge, Virginia on Monday.

A 15-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys of Woodbridge were arrested and charged on Tuesday.

According to the victim, the three suspects approached him while he was on delivery early Monday evening and demanded money. The suspects allegedly took his money and fled on foot, no injuries were reported.

Police said another incident was reported with similar details in the same area later that evening. According to police investigation, they found both incidents had the same suspects. The suspects’ identities were not revealed due to their ages.

