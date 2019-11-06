3 suspects arrested for fatal shooting in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Manassas City police have arrested three suspects in connection to the fatal shooting that killed a 21-year-old man last week.

Neiko Anderson, 19, is charged with murder and Sofia Misuraca, 20 and John Childs II, 25 are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery which led to the murder of Richard Webster.

Last Tuesday, officers with the Manassas City Police Department found Webster suffering from a gunshot wound on the 10000 block of Leighton place. He was taken to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains on-going.