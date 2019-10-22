3 dead in Burke, Virginia home after barricade

A second man was able to escape the home and contact police

BURKE, Va. (WDVM) — Three people including a suspect are dead after a shooting in the Burke section of Fairfax County on Monday night.

It happened at a home on the 1600 block of Wicklow Drive. Around 9:11, a woman reported that a family member was threatening her with a gun. The suspect allegedly fired his weapon at responding officers before barricading himself in the home. After four hours, a SWAT team was deployed and they found a man and a woman dead inside the home.

“The SWAT team also found the suspect deceased from what appeared to have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Chief Edwin Roessler with the Fairfax County Police Department.

According to Fairfax County police, an ongoing family issue led to an argument before the shootings. The male and female victims were identified as the suspect’s mother and nephew.