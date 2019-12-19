$3.7B agreement to construct new Long Bridge across Potomac River

In this July 29, 2011, an aerial view of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, center back, Key Bridge, center, and Memorial Bridge, foreground, and the Potomac River in Washington. Water quality in the Potomac was already bad and has grown worse in the past five years, as the river responsible for much of the District of Columbia’s drinking water faces upstream pressures from forest loss and farming and downstream stress from growing development, the Potomac Conservancy said Thursday, Nov. 10, 2011. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – A new Long Bridge will be built across the Potomac River exclusively for a passenger rail, thanks to a multi-billion dollar deal between the state of Virginia, CSX, Amtrak and the VRE, Governor Ralph Northam (D-Va.) announced Thursday.

The $3.7 billion public-private investment agreement also includes the acquisition of 360 miles of railroad right of way and 37 miles of track improvements, including the Franconia Springfield bypass.

Built in 1904, the Long Bridge is only two tracks wide. Northam says at its peak, the bridge is at 98% capacity. The agreement fixes the so-called “Long Bridge Bottleneck” by building a new passenger and commuter rail, which Northam says will end competition between freight and passenger trains.

Northam says the new tracks will double the number of running Amtrak trains in 10 years, with an hourly service between Washington, D.C. and Richmond. The agreement is also posed to encourage commuters to use rail travel over car travel, and discourage adding more lanes to already congested highways. Northam says the changes will increase VRE service along I-95 by 75 percent.