2nd employee accuses manager of sexual assault at Wildflour Bakery

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Alberto Figueiredo, the manager of Wildflour Bakery in Chantilly, Virginia, is now facing additional felony charges against a second employee with a developmental disability.

Figueiredo, 73, was first arrested in late January when a first victim came forward with sexual assault allegations against him. The Fairfax County Police Department said they learned of a second victim, conducted an investigation and obtained arrest warrants Thursday. He was arrested Thursday night at his home and is now held without bond. The suspect is facing charges of object sexual penetration and forcible sodomy.

Police said the bakery regularly employs adults with developmental disabilities. Figueirido has worked there for over a decade.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on these cases involving Figueiredo to call Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3.