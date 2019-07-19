29 Diner honored as one of the oldest restaurants in Virginia

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– 72 years ago Fairfax’s 29 Diner opened its doors, now it’s being honored as one of the longest-standing establishments in the area.

29 Diner opened up on July 20th, 1947, standing through the test of time it has seen the transformation of Fairfax, all while not changing its homey, classic feeling diner style.

The diner is celebrating its 72nd birthday with a 72-hour straight celebration. Owner John K. Wood has taken the diner in a more philanthropic direction and he says that is the secret to the diner’s success.

“Truly we are not here as a business, we are here as a partner, to better our community as a whole and if they believe in us in our good deeds for the community then they are going to support us as a business,” Wood said.

The celebration continues all through Saturday July 20.