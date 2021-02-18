27-year old Arlington man found dead in Fairfax

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A missing Arlington man that was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead in Fairfax County.

27-year-old Oscar Flores was found dead according to Arlington Police yesterday evening. Fairfax County police received a call around 12:30 pm to help with the investigation of Flores. After searching the area of Dulles Toll road, they found Flores in an area off the roadway.

Officials said they do not suspect foul play to be involved although the cause of death has yet to be determined. Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Arlington County Police Department.