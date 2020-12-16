26-year-old arrested and charged for sexual battery

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department has made an arrest for a sexual battery incident.

26-year-old Alijah Hall of Waldorf Maryland has been arrested and charged with breaking and entering and possession of burglarious tools, according to officials.

The incident happened early Friday morning when police were called to the 2500 block of Arlington Boulevard. Before police arrived, Hall had allegedly broken into a victim’s bedroom where police say he touched her inappropriately. Officials also said, as the victim screamed, Hall ran to his car and fled the scene.

Officials caught Hall during a traffic stop and he is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Center.