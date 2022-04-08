WASHINGTON (WFXR) — The Virginia transit systems will get a boost in federal funding.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced the largest-ever investment, $232,426,060 for Virginia transit. It was part of the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act.

“Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, Virginia continues to receive funding for much-needed transportation upgrades,” the senators said. “This investment in the Commonwealth’s public transit will make lives easier for every Virginian who relies on public transportation while creating good-paying jobs for workers.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration formula programs awarded the funding and distributed it to transit systems throughout the Commonwealth. Out of the $232 million, $280,270,139 will be given to the D.C. metro area, which includes Northern Virginia, D.C., and Maryland. The funding will then be divided across agencies and localities.