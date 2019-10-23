21-year-old man shot and killed in Woodbridge

Virginia

Victim's name has not been released.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Police in Prince William County are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Woodbridge on Monday night.

Shortly after 11 o’clock, officers responded to the 2300 block of Briar Rose Lane. When officers arrived they found an unresponsive 21-year-old man outside in the parking area of a townhouse complex. The man was transported to a hospital where he later died.

“As of right now our homicide detectives are working to kinda figure out what led up to the shooting and basically go from there,” said Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department.

So far no arrests have been made.

