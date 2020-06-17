21-year-old man dies in Berryville Pike crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A 21-year-old man died at the scene of a crash in Frederick County, Virginia on Tuesday.

Virginia State Police said Damien S. Westfall of Stephenson, Virginia, was in a single-vehicle crash on Berryville Pike, near Valley Mill Road around 6 p.m. According to police investigation, Westfall was driving on Berryville Pike when he ran off the roadway and collided with a tree. The collision caused his car to overturn.

The crash is still under investigation, police said.

