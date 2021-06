VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Vienna police officers arrived at the 100 block of Patrick St. SE and found 21-year-old Matthew Chadwick shot in the head. According to police, Chadwick was a resident of Loudoun County.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Vienna Police Department at (703) 255-6366.

