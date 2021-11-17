21-year-old Ashburn man charged in unlawful filming of multiple women including a minor

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A 21-year-old Ashburn man is facing numerous charges after unlawfully filming multiple women including a minor, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

21-year-old Ali Panahi of Ashburn has been charged with one felony count of unlawful creation of an image of a minor, two counts of unlawful creation of an image of another, and one count of attempted unlawful creation of an image of another.

The charges are from an incident that happened on Aug. 20, 2021 at a Leesburg Marshall at 534 Fort Evans Road NE, according to police. LPD received a report of a man taking pictures of a woman under a dressing room divider. Officers arrested and detained Panahi at the time. Following this incident, an investigation showed multiple other adult female victims as well as a teenage female victim.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or at mkadric@leesburgva.gov