SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — After a seven-month investigation, Maryland police have arrested a man for eight counts of possessing and distributing child pornography.

21-year-old Garrett Shaffer of Silver Spring has been held without bail in the Montgomery County Detention Center.

Police said Shaffer was taken into custody early Thursday morning. According to the Maryland State Police, Homeland Security Investigations started looking into Shaffer’s online activity in August 2021 and said they finally had enough evidence to arrest and charge him.