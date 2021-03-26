2021 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Sports Marshal announced

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Officials of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival announced who will be the 94th Festival’s, Sports Marshal.

The 2021 Sports Marshal will be former Washington Football Team quarterback, Joe Theismann. Additionally, retired Washington Football team player Santana Moss will be this year’s Sports Guest. The Sports Marshal and other formal sports guests will be featured as part of the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast. VIP tickets are for sale for the breakfast and include a picture with Theismann.

The sports breakfast will be held on May 1st at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.