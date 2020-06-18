2020 “Solarize Alexandria” program returns to assist with solar power systems

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — “Solarize Alexandria,” a program to make solar power easier and more affordable for residents and business owners, is now back, holding its 6th annual campaign.

The campaign is being held from June 15 through August 31, and during this time property owners and business owners can decide if they want to install a solar power system through the program. Bill Eger, the City’s Energy Manager said one of the best features about this program is that it will offer those who sign up energy efficiency assessments for their households.

“There’s opportunity to save money at your own household, but beyond that, Alexandria along with other counties, cities, and towns in Northern Virginia are pretty aggressive green house gas emission production coals. Reducing CO.2 “Carbon Dioxide” from the atmosphere is a link to causes of climate change,” said Eger.

Upcoming webinars will be offered for interested property owners to learn more about Solarize Alexandria and solar power options. The dates for those webinars are listed below.

June 22, from 3 to 4 p.m.

July 8, from 6 to 7 p.m.

July 30, from 4 to 5 p.m.

August 18, from 11a.m. to noon

For webinar information, visit solarizenova.org/events.

