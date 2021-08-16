2020 Census data shows Northern Virginia counties are most racially diverse in the state

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Fairfax and Prince William counties are two of the most racially diverse counties in Virginia, according to new information from the United States Census Bureau.

Prince William County is now the most diverse county in Virginia, with a diversity index of 73.7%.

The county’s rank increased by 6% from 67.7% in the 2010 census.

Courtesy: U.S. Census Bureau



Fairfax County also climbed the ranks to become the second most diverse county in the state, with a diversity index increasing from 63.8% in 2010 to 69.5% in 2020.

Courtesy: U.S. Census Bureau

While white residents remain the largest ethnic group in Fairfax County, they are no longer the majority, making up 47.1% of the county’s population.

Fairfax County’s increasing diversity is following a national trend throughout the country. The United States has a 61.1% diversity index, a significant increase from 54.9% in 2010.

Full findings from the 2020 census can be found on the U.S. Census Bureau’s website.