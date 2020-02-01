2020 Apple Blossom Festival queen named

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The queen for the 2020 Winchester, Virginia Apple Blossom Festival has been announced. The annual event, a longstanding tradition now in its ninety-third year, runs from April 24 to May 3. It features parades and special events, including the crowing of the queen.

Sixteen-year-old high school junior, Mia Dorsett, a Texas native, is this year’s honoree. She is accomplished in musical theatre. And the selection has a family connection. Her older sister, Jazmyn, was the 2012 queen.

Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival president, Barry Carper, remembers when the younger Dorsett was on hand for Jazmyn’s crowning.

“She was thrilled,” Carper says.

And the announcement of Mia to don the 2020 crown has special significance this Super Bowl weekend. Her dad, and her sister’s, is former NFL superstar Tony Dorsett.