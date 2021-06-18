20-year-old man arrested after sexually assaulting a 7-year-old family member

WOODBRIDGE, Va — A 20-year-old man is behind bars after sexually assaulting a 7-year-old family member. The victim’s mother walked in on Luiz Enrique Chacon Zelaya sexually assaulting her daughter.

Prince William County Special Victims Unit detectives began investigations on June 16 on this report. According to the investigation, the sexual assault took place between May 12 and June 12 on more than one occasion.

“So on June 16th, detectives with our special victims unit began an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County between May 12th and June 12th,” said Renee Carr, Master Police Officer with PWC PD.

Chacon Zelaya will be held without bond and is awaiting his court date.

