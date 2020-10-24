20 staff quarantined, several positive after wedding at Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several staff are positive for COVID-19 and 20 are quarantined after a wedding at Nelson County’s Wintergreen Resort.

Lori Zaloga, marketing director at Wintergreen, told WFXR News that a wedding party at the resort October 10 and 11 informed the resort of some attendees testing positive. Staff who were exposed were identified and have since quarantined with pay while they wait for test results to come back.

Zaloga said the resort is working with the Virginia Department of Health and is following all protocols.

The Edge Restaurant is currently closed for “thorough” cleaning as well as facilities used for banquets, food, and beverage. Other facilities were not impacted, including golf, lodging, and the spa.

