2-year-old child sustains serious injuries in domestic incident, suspect arrested

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — A Front Royal resident was charged Tuesday with assaulting a 2-year-old child who was in their care, the Front Royal Police Department said.

The suspect, identified by police as 28-year-old Candice L. McCartney, allegedly caused serious injuries to the child on Monday in the 300 block of Ritenour Street. Police said Winchester Medical Center doctors treated the child for non-life-threatening injuries. McCartney is charged with cruelty and injuries to children, as well as assault and battery against a family member.

The suspect is in custody and has an August court date.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any further information is asked to contact Front Royal Police Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM