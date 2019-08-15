2 Winchester women charged after 5 dogs die in their care

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Two Winchester women have been charged with animal cruelty after five dogs in their care died in the span of a week.

On June 16, police received a call from Tammy Barr and her niece Kelly Myers of Bellview Avenue requesting help in disposing of the bodies of several dogs who had died in their care. Police say the dogs all appeared to have died from parvo between June 10 and June 16–but say the women never attempted to seek medical care for the animals nor did they remove other animals from the home once the first dog died.

On Friday, both women were charged on counts of cruelty to animals and inadequate care by the owner.

“To us it’s kind of like a neglect issue. The animal cruelty charge falls under emergency vet care, that is the underlying charge under that cruelty code is emergency vet care,” said Cpl. Andrea Enke of the Winchester Police Department. “Those animals with the bloody diarrhea and the vomiting and if they’re not eating, if they’re not drinking, that calls for emergency vet care. So in that code section yes under cruelty that is a subsection.”

Enke says two of the dogs that died belonged to Barr, two belonged to Myers, and one other dog belonged to someone else, who had left the animal in the women’s care. Several other dogs in the women’s care did survive, and according to police, those dogs were up to date on vaccinations.