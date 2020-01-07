2 suspects sought for armed robbery of 7-Eleven

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two suspects are sought for an armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Sterling, Virginia early Tuesday morning.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects approached the clerk working in the 700 block of W. Church Road around 4:10 a.m. One suspect showed a firearm and demanded cash, then both suspects fled the store with the money.

The sheriff’s office describes the suspects as light-skinned men. Both had on black jackets, dark pants and concealed their faces. One suspect had on checkerboard-style Vans shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective R. Reed at 703-777-1021.