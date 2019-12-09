2 suspects in custody for stolen car crash

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Two suspects are in custody after a car crash with a stolen vehicle, according to Prince William County Police.

Police tweeted around 3:30 p.m. Monday that the crash happened in the area of Cherrydale Rd and Dale Blvd in Woodbridge. There is a heavy police presence in the area. Virginia State Police are heading the investigation with assistance from county police.

Police did not identify the suspects.

This story will be updated.