2 suspects identified and charged in Springfield shooting that left 2 hospitalized

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office has identified and charged two suspects involved in a Wednesday evening shooting in the area of 7000 block of Spring Garden Drive in Springfield that left two men hospitalized.

According to police, two victims got into an argument with familiar associates when one man brandished a gun and shot the two men. Police say both men were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries and remain hospitalized.

Police have obtained warrants for both Daymion Frantz, 21, and Darryn Frantz, 20, for their involvement in the shooting. According to police, both men have been located and charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding. Daymion Frantz was also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony police say.

Both men are being held without bond in Gloucester County.