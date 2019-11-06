2 suspects behind bars after allegedly stabbing, killing 17-year-old girl

Two 26-year-old men were also stabbed and are expected to survive.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Officers with the Prince William County Police Department have arrested a 19-year-old woman and 20-year-old man for their alleged involvement in an altercation that left a 17-year-old girl dead and two others injured.

According to police, Jennifer Mejia-Recillas has been charged with murder. Enrique Stock has been charged with accessory after the fact. They’ve both been charged with two counts of assault and battery. Two 26-year-old men were also stabbed and are expected to survive.

