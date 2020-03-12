2 suspects accused of robbing 17-year-old in Manassas

Virginia

Officials responded to the 10800 block of Felecia Court Wednesday night

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County officials are investigating a strong-arm robbery that happened Wednesday night.

Officials responded to the 10800 block of Felecia Court. A 17-year-old boy told police that he was approached by two unknown men. One of the suspects allegedly punched the teen and took his money and keys.

Officials said both suspects left the scene in a light-colored Sedan. According to police, the victim suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories