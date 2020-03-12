2 suspects accused of robbing 17-year-old in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County officials are investigating a strong-arm robbery that happened Wednesday night.

Officials responded to the 10800 block of Felecia Court. A 17-year-old boy told police that he was approached by two unknown men. One of the suspects allegedly punched the teen and took his money and keys.

Officials said both suspects left the scene in a light-colored Sedan. According to police, the victim suffered minor injuries.

