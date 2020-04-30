2 passengers die in Millwood Pike car crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) Two people died in a car crash on Millwood Pike in Frederick County, Virginia on Thursday at 3:30 a.m.

Virginia State Police said 32-year-old Tony A. Heishman of Winchester was driving west on Millwood Pike when he attempted an illegal left turn, crossing the double solid yellow line and colliding with a vehicle driving eastbound. Both of Heishman’s passengers died, and Heishman is being treated for serious injuries at Winchester Medical Center.

Police said passenger Krista L. Baldivia, 32, of Winchester, died at the scene. The second passenger, Alonzo Wilds Sr., 65 of Winchester, died from his injuries at Winchester Medical Center.

The driver of the car traveling east was uninjured, police said.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation. Virginia State Police was assisted by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and VDOT.

