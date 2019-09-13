2 officers shot armed burglary suspect, Virginia State Police investigate

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Two officers with the Alexandria Police Department shot and wounded a suspect armed with a firearm while responding to a report of a burglary in progress around 3:15 a.m. Friday.

The suspect, only identified by police as a man, is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries, the police said. The officers were not physically injured and there were no reports of injuries related to the burglary call, which was reported inside a residential building in the 300 block of North Beauregard Street.

The two officers involved are not being identified at this stage of the investigation, but they were placed on administrative leave which is compliant with Alexandria Police policy, the department said.

Also compliant with policy, Virginia State Police will be handling the criminal investigation into the shooting.

Virginia State Police Special Agents ask that anyone with information related to this investigation contact the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office at 703.803.2676, by dialing #77 on a cell phone or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov

