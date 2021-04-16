2 men sentenced for hotel stabbing in Sterling

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — 41-year-old Daren Burr and 42-year-old James Burr have been sentenced to serve eight months in prison and 12 months in jail for their felony convictions from last year’s stabbing.

Shortly before midnight on September 1st, 2020, Charles was stabbed 5 times in the hallway of the Hyatt Place in sterling. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was talking with a woman in his hotel room before he stepped out into the hallway to get ice, then the stabbing occurred. Charles was taken to the hospital and placed on a ventilator.

Robinson, 27, of Leesburg, Tyrell Jefferson, 37, of Leesburg and both Burrs of Ashburn, were all seen on security footage leaving the hotel after the stabbing. The Sheriff’s Office charged Jefferson and both Burrs with felony aggravated malicious wounding and felony malicious wounding by a mob. Robinson also was charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

On Thursday, Daren Burr entered into an Alford Plea for the aggravated malicious wounding charge, in which he didn’t admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors would present enough evidence to win a conviction. Prosecutors agreed to not prosecute the malicious wounding by a mob charge.