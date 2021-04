SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Two men are dead after a shooting in Springfield Sunday afternoon, Fairfax County Police say.

Police said they were on the scene of the shooting around 4:20 p.m. on the 8000 block of Winding Way Court. They say one man died on the scene and a second was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

A person of interest is in custody, police say. The victims have not been identified. This is a developing story and will be updated.