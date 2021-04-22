2 juveniles, adult arrested in fatal Manassas Mall shooting; 1 suspect at large

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police say two juveniles and one adult have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside Manassas Mall in early April. Police say 1 adult suspect with an arrest warrant has not turned himself in.

After a press conference Tuesday, police say they received information that led to the identification of the suspects. Warrants were obtained for a 17-year-old boy and girl, and for Aliquan Gary Gill, 23 and Christian Starr Haynes, 24.

Christian Starr Haynes

Aliquan Gary Gill

The juveniles were arrested and charged with murder, and Gill turned himself in Wednesday, but police say Haynes is wanted. Gill is being held without bond and is charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police say another suspect has been identified, but no charges have been made.