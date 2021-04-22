2 juveniles, adult arrested in fatal Manassas Mall shooting; 1 suspect at large

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

More Weather

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police say two juveniles and one adult have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside Manassas Mall in early April. Police say 1 adult suspect with an arrest warrant has not turned himself in.

After a press conference Tuesday, police say they received information that led to the identification of the suspects. Warrants were obtained for a 17-year-old boy and girl, and for Aliquan Gary Gill, 23 and Christian Starr Haynes, 24.

  • Christian Starr Haynes
  • Aliquan Gary Gill

The juveniles were arrested and charged with murder, and Gill turned himself in Wednesday, but police say Haynes is wanted. Gill is being held without bond and is charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police say another suspect has been identified, but no charges have been made.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News