2 drivers charged in fatal I-66 accident

CENTREVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police have identified the man who died in the multi-vehicle crash on I-66 over the weekend.

Joseph Castellano, 28, died at the scene, according to police. His 28-year-old wife, who was the passenger in his car, was flown to a hospital in Washington, D.C. — where she is still being treated for life-threatening injuries. Five others were transported to Reston Hospital.

Virginia State Police say the 8-vehicle crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-66 around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The chain-reaction crash involved five sedans, one SUV, one pickup truck and a tractor-trailer that overturned, police said. A 2007 BMW sedan was traveling west on I-66 when it hit the vehicle in front of it. The BMW then collided with a westbound tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer then collided with several vehicles, to include a Toyota Rav4, before overturning in the roadway. The Toyota Rav4 ran off the right side of I-66 and over the Jersey wall, causing it to catch on fire.

“One of the drivers, Johnathyn Bland, of Centerville, Virginia has been charged with reckless driving and the second driver driving the tractor-trailer that overturned on I-66, 34-year-old Shabaz Singh, of Fairfax, Virginia, he was also charged with reckless driving,” said Corinne Geller, spokesperson for Virginia State Police.

The Virginia State Police crash reconstruction team is assisting with the ongoing investigation.