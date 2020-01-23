1  of  2
Live Now
House managers present case for impeaching Trump Big Game Bound: Previewing Super Bowl Sunday’s matchup between the Chiefs and the 49ers.

2 daycare employees arrested after child abuse investigation

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GRAPHICSBANK)

CULPEPER, Va. (WDVM) — Two Edinburg, Virginia women have been arrested following a child abuse investigation at the Pollywog Daycare in Woodstock, Virginia State Police said Wednesday.

Kathryn G. LeDane, 19 was charged with four felony counts of child endangerment and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery. Jamie J. Pence, 41, has been charged with one felony count of child endangerment and for failing to report the abuse, according to the state police in Culpeper.

State police said they began investigating allegations of verbal and physical abuse by a teacher at the daycare in November 2019 at the request Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney. LeDane and Pence turned themselves in to state police on January 16.

None of the children suffered injuries serious enough to require medical attention as a result of the physical abuse, according to police. 

LeDane and Pence were released on bond from the RSW Regional Jail.  The investigation continues.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Trending Stories