2 daycare employees arrested after child abuse investigation

CULPEPER, Va. (WDVM) — Two Edinburg, Virginia women have been arrested following a child abuse investigation at the Pollywog Daycare in Woodstock, Virginia State Police said Wednesday.

Kathryn G. LeDane, 19 was charged with four felony counts of child endangerment and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery. Jamie J. Pence, 41, has been charged with one felony count of child endangerment and for failing to report the abuse, according to the state police in Culpeper.

State police said they began investigating allegations of verbal and physical abuse by a teacher at the daycare in November 2019 at the request Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney. LeDane and Pence turned themselves in to state police on January 16.

None of the children suffered injuries serious enough to require medical attention as a result of the physical abuse, according to police.

LeDane and Pence were released on bond from the RSW Regional Jail. The investigation continues.

The investigation remains ongoing.