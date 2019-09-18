2 animals positive for rabies in Herndon area

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two animals tested positive for rabies over the last month in the Herndon area, the Fairfax County Health Department reports. The department is asking residents to stay away from wild animals and report animal attacks immediately.

The first incident happened on August 16 at the 25000 block of Brofferton Court. A dog owner reported their dog killed a groundhog on their property. Animal Protection with the Fairfax County Police Department collected it for rabies testing.

The second incident was reported on September 13 at the 128000 block of Pinecrest Road. A dog owner reported their dog killed a raccoon on their property, which was collected for rabies testing as well.

The health department said both the raccoon and groundhog tested positive for rabies and may have been in contact with other people and pets

If you, someone you know, or a pet touched or was bitten or scratched by these animals between Aug. 7 and Sept. 13 you are urged to call the Fairfax County Health Department’s Rabies Program at 703-246-2433, TTY 711.