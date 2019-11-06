2 adult Spotted Lanternflies detected in Clarke County

This Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, photo shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa. The spotted lanternfly has emerged as a serious pest since the federal government confirmed its arrival in southeastern Pennsylvania five years ago this week. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two Spotted Lanternflies were detected in Clarke County, Virginia. The pest can cause harm to different plants and fruits growing in the region, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The county has not yet been quarantined for SLF, but the City of Winchester and Frederick County, Virginia have been quarantined before. The department said it will survey Clarke County to determine if other SLF life stages are present.

The department requests assistance from the public if anyone finds the pest. VDACS can be reached by phone at 804.786.3515 and by email at Spottedlanternfly@vdacs.virginia.gov.

According to the department, the Spotted Lanternfly causes damage to plants because of its method of feeding, the rapid buildup of large populations and the production of honeydew, a by-product of their feeding activity that serves as a medium for fungal growth. SLF can also be a nuisance pest to homeowners when found in large numbers.