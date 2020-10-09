1st grade Vienna boy wins art contest

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — Ipsun Solar held an art contest for elementary school kids, teamed up with a local Ben and Jerry’s in Vienna. Kids who participated in the contest learned all about solar energy and how solar panels can help the environment.

The first-place winner, Joey Deaton, told WDVM about winning masterpiece!

“The solar panels are soaking up the sun’s rays…I just felt so proud of myself, like I couldn’t believe that I won,” said Deaton.

Joey won a Ben and Jerry’s gift card, he says he’s excited to go get ice cream soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories