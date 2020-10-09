1st grade Vienna boy wins art contest

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — Ipsun Solar held an art contest for elementary school kids, teamed up with a local Ben and Jerry’s in Vienna. Kids who participated in the contest learned all about solar energy and how solar panels can help the environment.
The first-place winner, Joey Deaton, told WDVM about winning masterpiece!
“The solar panels are soaking up the sun’s rays…I just felt so proud of myself, like I couldn’t believe that I won,” said Deaton.
Joey won a Ben and Jerry’s gift card, he says he’s excited to go get ice cream soon.
