197 Confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting almost 200 new cases of COVID-19

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — According to Virginia Health department 197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported Sunday in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting almost 200 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials said the total of positive cases in Virginia is now 5,274. 11 people have died bringing the total number of deaths to 141 according to VDH.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, cases are counted on the data closet to the day to the person’s illness began.