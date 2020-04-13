197 Confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in Virginia.

Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting almost 200 new cases of COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — According to Virginia Health department 197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported Sunday in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting almost 200 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials said the total of positive cases in Virginia is now 5,274. 11 people have died bringing the total number of deaths to 141 according to VDH.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, cases are counted on the data closet to the day to the person’s illness began.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories