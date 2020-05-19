19-year-old Virginia man arrested and charged for felony hit & run

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– A 19-year-old Woodbridge man is behind bars after police arrested him for allegedly crashing into a woman’s truck several times before fleeing from the police.

Prince William County police officers responded Saturday right before 6:30 p.m. to Allen Dent Road in Dumfries where a 33-year-old woman reported she was struck by the suspect, 19-year-old Devin Vigil.

According to police, they say Vigil allegedly continued to drive away and the victim then followed him to Telescope Lane where he allegedly used his car to hit the victim’s for a second time. Police later located Vigil on Dale Boulevard, and police claim, the suspect ignored the officer and continued down Acorn Court. Eventually, Vigil bailed out of his car and fled into a wooded area nearby where he was apprehended by K-9 officers, police said.

Further investigation revealed that Vigil was a convicted felon and had a backpack containing a firearm in his vehicle, which was reported stolen earlier that morning by Prince William County Police. Vigil is charged with a felony hit and run, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other various charges.

He is being held without bond.