19-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash on Old Valley Pike

Virginia

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A 19-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night on Old Valley Pike (Rt. 11).

Virginia State Police said Daniel M. Dellinger of Edinburg, Virginia, was driving on Old Valley Pike when he drove off the roadway, colliding with a road sign, then crossed the double yellow centerline and collided with another road sign, then a tree. The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. new Palmyra Church Road, police said.

Dellinger was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene, according to police. The crash is still under investigation.

