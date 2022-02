STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — A car crash took the life of a 19-year-old in sterling on Friday night.

The crash took place on Russell Branch Parkway in the area of Kincora Drive around 9 p.m.; 19-year-old Christopher Lavayen was driving when his car left the road, causing it to crash through a fence and down an embankment before overturning into a pond.

He was taken to a hospital later died from his injuries.