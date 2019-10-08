19-year-old denied bond in abduction & rape case

Logan Harper will be held until his jury trial in February

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A Frederick County man was denied bond Tuesday as he faces charges of abduction and rape.

Logan Harper, 19, will remain behind bars until he faces a jury next year for allegations that he abducted a teenage girl and forced her to have sex with him in his car.

According to prosecutors, Harper allegedly raped the girl in November of 2018, but he wasn’t indicted until August of 2019.

Harper’s attorney, Jason Ransom, said his client was neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community, citing the fact Harper returned to the county from Florida immediately once he learned of his indictment and has not had contact with the victim since the incident. In addition, Ransom tried to argue the victim’s behavior after the alleged incident indicated she did not feel she was in danger, an argument Judge William Sharp rejected, stating the victim’s alleged behavior was consistent with that of many sexual assault victims.

If convicted, Harper could face up to three life sentences. He will return to court for a two-day jury trial on February 4, 2020.