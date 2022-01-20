18-year-old murder suspect turns himself in for January homicide

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of Prince William County police.

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The suspect in connection to the Jan. 17 murder at the Raven Crest Apartments in the 8100 block of Cobden Ct. turned himself in and was arrested on Thursday.

18-year-old Maquan Omari McCray turned himself in at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center.

McCray has been charged with murder and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He’s being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center.

For previous WDVM reports on this story click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories