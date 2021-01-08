18-year-old charged in Sterling mugging

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — A Herndon man has been charged for a mugging that happened in Sterling.

18-year-old Imithan Mahmud is charged with robbing a person just before midnight on November 23rd. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, when a car pulled up beside the victim, three males got out and took items from him.

Officials said Mahmud has been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. He is being held at the Loudoun County Detention Center without bond.